© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 9/30: Various Artists: After the Flood: Songs Inspired by Hurricane

By Martin Anderson
Published September 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT

After the Flood: Songs Inspired by Hurricane Helene is a benefit compilation of local Western NC artists. 100% of the net proceeds will go to supporting local relief efforts. One year after Hurricane Helene ripped through Western NC, we are still in recovery mode. What better way to tell the story of recovery than through local music! Over 70 songs were submitted for consideration on the compilation, with 16 ultimately being selected, including Abby Bryant, Andrew Scotchie, the Hustle Souls, and Chuck Brodsky. Twelve of the sixteen songs were recorded locally at Landslide Studio in North Asheville. Info about this project can be found at https://www.experiencemusicavl.com/after-the-flood-compilation.html We’ll host some of the participants live in Studio B on Monday, October 6th!

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson