Tuesday 9/30: Various Artists: After the Flood: Songs Inspired by Hurricane

After the Flood: Songs Inspired by Hurricane Helene is a benefit compilation of local Western NC artists. 100% of the net proceeds will go to supporting local relief efforts. One year after Hurricane Helene ripped through Western NC, we are still in recovery mode. What better way to tell the story of recovery than through local music! Over 70 songs were submitted for consideration on the compilation, with 16 ultimately being selected, including Abby Bryant, Andrew Scotchie, the Hustle Souls, and Chuck Brodsky. Twelve of the sixteen songs were recorded locally at Landslide Studio in North Asheville. Info about this project can be found at https://www.experiencemusicavl.com/after-the-flood-compilation.html We’ll host some of the participants live in Studio B on Monday, October 6th!