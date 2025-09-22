Wednesday 9/24: Josh Ritter- I Believe in You, My Honeydew

In Josh’s own words: “My band heard the songs for the first time the night before we recorded them. I wanted them to sound fresh, surprising, and blazing with first-life. To me, that’s how they came out, and for that I have deep gratitude to my amazing and talented friends. Like all of my records, I wrote it with the help of a mysterious, invisible other, that I’ve come to think of as my Muse. But with Honeydew, however, I wrote and recorded for the first time with the full recognition of this strange partner’s place in my life and creativity; I wrote this album so that my Muse might be able to experience the feeling of having a bonfire with friends under a vast, star-strewn sky, with a warm glow at the center of the circle, and mystery surrounding us like fields and forests. Life is a golden doorway, and we share our passage through it with many, both seen and unseen. I hope that these songs bring you, — and them — joy.” As Americana Highways writes in their review, “With Honeydew, Josh Ritter shows that questioning, imagining, and believing don’t have to be solemn endeavors. The album sparkles with clever turns, rollicking stories, and irresistible hooks—proof that even the weightiest ideas can be entertaining when delivered by a master storyteller.”