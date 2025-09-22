© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 9/25: Alex Williams – Space Brain

By Martin Anderson
Published September 22, 2025 at 7:57 AM EDT

Alex Williams wears his Heavy Metal fandom on his sleeve. On Space Brain, Williams revisits his favorite '80s hard rock tunes and gives them some Outlaw Country grit. Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, Cinderella, Motörhead and more are converted to backwoods ballads, campfire sing-alongs, and roadhouse roots-rockers. Alex Williams pays us a visit in Studio B on October 10th, on his way to the Grey Eagle in Asheville! He also plays Doc’s Tavern in Greenville, SC on Thursday, October 2nd.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson