Thursday 9/25: Alex Williams – Space Brain

Alex Williams wears his Heavy Metal fandom on his sleeve. On Space Brain, Williams revisits his favorite '80s hard rock tunes and gives them some Outlaw Country grit. Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, Cinderella, Motörhead and more are converted to backwoods ballads, campfire sing-alongs, and roadhouse roots-rockers. Alex Williams pays us a visit in Studio B on October 10th, on his way to the Grey Eagle in Asheville! He also plays Doc’s Tavern in Greenville, SC on Thursday, October 2nd.