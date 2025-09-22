© 2025 WNCW
Monday 9/22: Robbie Fulks – Now Then

By Martin Anderson
Published September 22, 2025

On this new release, Fulks offers an introspective look at his life’s journey, from his Appalachian upbringing through the experiences that brought him to Los Angeles, where he has lived since 2018. Fulks said: “These songs came out of my feelings about the specific environment of Los Angeles and, more generally, the outlook of older age. I moved to L.A. when I was fifty-five and soon fell in with new musicians and friends. I excitedly imagined how these folks would sound on the songs and tried to musicalize and shape the oddments of my mind as they emerged — anxieties, amusements, dread, scenes of family life, and childhood. Listening back to it now, I’d say it reveals my present psychological profile to be 70% pensive, 20% droll, and 10% angry.” Robbie plays the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on October 21st.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation.
