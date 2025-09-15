Thursday: Big Thief – Double Infinity

Recorded live at New York City’s Power Station with longtime collaborator Dom Monks, the album captures the energy of Big Thief’s communal sessions. Over three winter weeks, the band — joined by friends and fellow musicians including Alena Spanger, Caleb Michel, Hannah Cohen, Jon Nellen, Joshua Crumbly, June McDoom, Laraaji, Mikel Patrick Avery, and Mikey Buishas — created together in long improvisatory stretches, tracking simultaneously and leaving minimal overdubs. "[‘Words'] is one of the best songs in Big Thief’s oeuvre, catchy and memorable from first play, and it would have been brilliant even in an unplugged setting. But Mr. Monks’s studio tweaking elevates it further, injecting an extra dose of dreaminess into Ms. Lenker’s tale of searching for meaning through language.”