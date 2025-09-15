Monday: Otis Gibbs – The Trust of Crows

Otis Gibbs is a songwriter, storyteller, painter, photographer, and planter of 7,176 trees. He once wrestled a bear and lost. He’s been called “the best unknown songwriter in music today,” but if you ask him, he’ll just say he’s a folksinger. The Trust Of Crows, his tenth studio album, was recorded at the iconic Columbia Studio A in Nashville, where Bob Dylan made Blonde on Blonde and Nashville Skyline. It’s been closed to the public for decades, but Otis was given permission to record there. “Gibbs has been likened to everyone from Guthrie to Springsteen – but his is the rare voice that stands on its own.” (Esquire)