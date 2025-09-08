© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday: Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

By Martin Anderson
Published September 8, 2025 at 8:15 AM EDT

Reunited with producer Matt Ross-Spang (Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, All American Made), and recorded in the historic RCA Studio A, Hard Headed Woman features duets with Tyler Childers and Jesse Welles, contributions from Kris Kristofferson and Rodney Crowell, and a Waylon Jennings song that his widow, Jessi Colter, urged her to sing. While the music traces Price’s journey from dive bars to tour buses, through parenthood and marriage, scrutiny and sacrifice in a place that prizes uniformity and the bottom line, it embodies the unshakable instinct to never waver, especially when our values and our future are on the line.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
