Wednesday: Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

Reunited with producer Matt Ross-Spang (Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, All American Made), and recorded in the historic RCA Studio A, Hard Headed Woman features duets with Tyler Childers and Jesse Welles, contributions from Kris Kristofferson and Rodney Crowell, and a Waylon Jennings song that his widow, Jessi Colter, urged her to sing. While the music traces Price’s journey from dive bars to tour buses, through parenthood and marriage, scrutiny and sacrifice in a place that prizes uniformity and the bottom line, it embodies the unshakable instinct to never waver, especially when our values and our future are on the line.