Thursday: Rodney Crowell – Airline Highway

The Houston Kid may be living in Nashville these days, but on this new album, his heart is in Louisiana. The Pelican State is the centerpiece for these songs on this, his 20th album. Rodney is joined here by guitarists Tyler Bryant and David Grissom, pianist Catherine Marx, bassist Rachel Loy, drummer Conrad Choucroun, accordionist Dirk Powell, and Rebecca & Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe, among others. Bryant also produced it. It’s been a good year for Rodney, between this fine collection, and Willie Nelson’s album of 12 Crowell songs released this year, Oh What a Beautiful World.