© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday: Rodney Crowell – Airline Highway

By Martin Anderson
Published September 8, 2025 at 8:17 AM EDT

The Houston Kid may be living in Nashville these days, but on this new album, his heart is in Louisiana. The Pelican State is the centerpiece for these songs on this, his 20th album. Rodney is joined here by guitarists Tyler Bryant and David Grissom, pianist Catherine Marx, bassist Rachel Loy, drummer Conrad Choucroun, accordionist Dirk Powell, and Rebecca & Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe, among others. Bryant also produced it. It’s been a good year for Rodney, between this fine collection, and Willie Nelson’s album of 12 Crowell songs released this year, Oh What a Beautiful World.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson