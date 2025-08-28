© 2025 WNCW
Tuesday 9/2: Asleep at the Wheel – Riding High in Texas

By Martin Anderson
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:56 PM EDT

Over 50 years! That’s how long Ray Benson and his band Asleep at the Wheel have been together in Texas, continuously finding that balance between preserving the original magic of Western swing while freshening it up with each new album and personnel change. As a result, they remain the most important force in keeping the sound of Western swing alive. They’re celebrating with an extra-big emphasis on their love for the Lone Star State here, with help from folks like Billy Strings and (fellow Texan) Lyle Lovett.

