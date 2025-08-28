© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Monday 9/1: Jon Batiste – Big Money

By Martin Anderson
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT

Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste has his 9th album out, covering a wide variety of influences we dig here at WNCW. “This album is a statement regarding humanity, capitalism, Americana, the inner child, and the irony of faith,” says Batiste. “Written and recorded mostly live in single takes over two weeks, the album captures the raw immediacy of this moment for me. Collective creative expression draws on the roots of our earliest music in this country as a communal power.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
