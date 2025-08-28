Monday 9/1: Jon Batiste – Big Money

Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste has his 9th album out, covering a wide variety of influences we dig here at WNCW. “This album is a statement regarding humanity, capitalism, Americana, the inner child, and the irony of faith,” says Batiste. “Written and recorded mostly live in single takes over two weeks, the album captures the raw immediacy of this moment for me. Collective creative expression draws on the roots of our earliest music in this country as a communal power.”