© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 8/27: Sparrow Smith – Carolina Mountains

By Martin Anderson
Published August 25, 2025 at 8:19 AM EDT

We’ve been playing music from Western NC’s Resonant Rogues the past few years, featuring singer and banjo/accordion player Sparrow Smith and her husband, Keith Smith. Sparrow is excited to release her solo album, which will be available on September 5th, and she’s celebrating with a release show at Rare Bird Farm on Saturday, August 30. Songs on Carolina Mountains stem from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene (the title track), traditional tunes like “Wayfaring Stranger” (“Mercy”), and a Mary Oliver poem (“Strawberry Moon”). Also, wineberries! The Blue Ridge region is featured throughout the album, in instrumentation, stories, and luminaries. She and Keith are based in Marshall, Madison County. She and her band will be live in Studio B on Thursday, just past 11am!

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson