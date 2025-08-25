Wednesday 8/27: Sparrow Smith – Carolina Mountains

We’ve been playing music from Western NC’s Resonant Rogues the past few years, featuring singer and banjo/accordion player Sparrow Smith and her husband, Keith Smith. Sparrow is excited to release her solo album, which will be available on September 5th, and she’s celebrating with a release show at Rare Bird Farm on Saturday, August 30. Songs on Carolina Mountains stem from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene (the title track), traditional tunes like “Wayfaring Stranger” (“Mercy”), and a Mary Oliver poem (“Strawberry Moon”). Also, wineberries! The Blue Ridge region is featured throughout the album, in instrumentation, stories, and luminaries. She and Keith are based in Marshall, Madison County. She and her band will be live in Studio B on Thursday, just past 11am!