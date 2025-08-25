Monday 8/25: Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine

On the heels of two Grammy-winning albums in succession, with her band Golden Highway—2022’s Crooked Tree and 2023’s City of Gold—plus a nomination for Best New Artist, Molly Tuttle returns with a solo album that captures her moving in a pop direction. “I like to be a bit of a chameleon with my music,” she says. “Keep people guessing and keep it full of surprises.” The album was recorded with a group of musicians that includes drummer/percussionists Jay Bellerose and Fred Eltringham, bassist Byron House, and producer Jay Joyce on multiple instruments. Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show) also plays banjo, fiddle, and harmonica, as well as singing harmony; he is Molly’s partner in both songwriting and life.