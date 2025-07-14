© 2025 WNCW
Wednesday: Mose Wilson – That’s Love

By Martin Anderson
Published July 14, 2025 at 7:54 AM EDT

As a skilled guitarist, songwriter, and producer, Mose has collaborated with notable artists like Melissa Carper, Hannah Juanita, Sweet Megg, and Eliza Thorn. This new one of his comes out on July 17th, and covers a wide spectrum, from his love for Hank Williams, to Cajun, Bluegrass and Blues. He was raised on Gospel singing, Grand Ole Opry broadcasts, and Muddy Waters cassettes among other influences in a small town at the foot of Sewannee Mountain, between Nashville and Chattanooga. After a period in Florida with a band called Hotel Oscar, he moved back to TN, to tap into the East Nashville music scene.

