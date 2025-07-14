© 2025 WNCW
Tuesday: Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey

By Martin Anderson
Published July 14, 2025 at 7:53 AM EDT

“When I was a young aspiring singer in the early 1960s, one of the Classic Blues Queens of the 1920s and 1930s, Victoria Spivey, took me under her wing and mentored me”, says the other blues legend in the spotlight here, Maria Muldaur. Yes, Spivey (1906-1976) had a huge reputation in mid-20th-century blues, jazz, and folk music, and she was still around Greenwich Village as Muldaur was absorbing that incredible scene. Taj Mahal and Elvin Bishop are also on this new tribute, along with Neil Fontaro (piano), Danny Caron (guitar), Johnny Bones (sax), Steve Height (bass), Beaumont Beaullieu (drums), New Orleans band, Tuba Skinny, and more.

