This duo led by Australian Dan Parsons & Canadian Tracy McNeil is described as blending sixth sense harmonies with sun-dappled folk-rock. It’s a rich Laurel Canyon Southern California sound, specifically, thanks to the production work of Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist Dan Horne, who’s produced for Mapache, Beachwood Sparks, and Circles Around the Sun. See if this new discovery is a good addition to your summer soundtrack.