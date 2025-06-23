© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNCW has a new streaming provider, and some apps have not yet updated to the new link. If you are having issues accessing us through an app or bookmarked link, click here.
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday: Craig Finn – Always Been

By Martin Anderson
Published June 23, 2025 at 8:39 AM EDT

The frontman for The Hold Steady has members of The War on Drugs backing him up here, making this possibly his strongest solo album (and 6th) yet. The album tells the story of a character named Nathan, a former preacher whose world is more or less crumbling around him. The other musicians besides Finn here are Adam Granduciel (electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards, organ, Mellotron, percussion, drums, sampler, piano, synthesizer, backing vocals), Dave Hartley (bass guitar acoustic guitar, backing vocals), Robbie Bennett (piano), Anthony LaMarca (drums, electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards), Sterling Laws (drums), Kathleen Edwards (backing vocals), Jon Natchez (bass guitar), Alex Fischel (piano, organ), Jesse Quebbean-Turley (drums, percussion), Patrick Berkery (drums, percussion) and Sam Fender (backing vocals).

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson