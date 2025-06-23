Wednesday: Craig Finn – Always Been

The frontman for The Hold Steady has members of The War on Drugs backing him up here, making this possibly his strongest solo album (and 6th) yet. The album tells the story of a character named Nathan, a former preacher whose world is more or less crumbling around him. The other musicians besides Finn here are Adam Granduciel (electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards, organ, Mellotron, percussion, drums, sampler, piano, synthesizer, backing vocals), Dave Hartley (bass guitar acoustic guitar, backing vocals), Robbie Bennett (piano), Anthony LaMarca (drums, electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards), Sterling Laws (drums), Kathleen Edwards (backing vocals), Jon Natchez (bass guitar), Alex Fischel (piano, organ), Jesse Quebbean-Turley (drums, percussion), Patrick Berkery (drums, percussion) and Sam Fender (backing vocals).