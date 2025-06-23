© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Monday: Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts – Talkin’ To the Trees

By Martin Anderson
Published June 23, 2025 at 8:34 AM EDT

Neil Young is back with ten new tunes from this new band of his that he’s on tour with currently. The Chrome Hearts are Spooner Oldham (Organ); Micah Nelson (Guitar and Vocal); Corey McCormick (Bass and Vocal); Anthony LoGerfo (Drums); with Neil Young (Guitar, Harp, Piano, Vibes). The album is co-produced by Lou Adler and Young, and recorded at Shangri La Studios in Malibu. For those trying to keep track, this is Neil’s 48th studio album!

