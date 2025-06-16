© 2025 WNCW
Wednesday: Mary Chapin Carpenter – Personal History

By Martin Anderson
Published June 16, 2025 at 8:12 AM EDT

The multiple Grammy-winning artist is back with this 11-track, 17th album of hers, and it certainly sounds and feels like a collection of honest, personal reflections from the 67-year-old singer/songwriter. In “What Did You Miss”, she reflects on wondering what we miss when we turn one way rather than another. “Saving Things” is a reflection on appreciating the simpler things in life, while “New Religion” reveals her true church to be a grove of stately oaks. She does look outside herself more on “Paint + Turpentine,” an ode to the late Guy Clark.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
