Wednesday: Mary Chapin Carpenter – Personal History

The multiple Grammy-winning artist is back with this 11-track, 17th album of hers, and it certainly sounds and feels like a collection of honest, personal reflections from the 67-year-old singer/songwriter. In “What Did You Miss”, she reflects on wondering what we miss when we turn one way rather than another. “Saving Things” is a reflection on appreciating the simpler things in life, while “New Religion” reveals her true church to be a grove of stately oaks. She does look outside herself more on “Paint + Turpentine,” an ode to the late Guy Clark.