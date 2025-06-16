Thursday: The Amble – Reverie

"Three years ago these Irish lads were not even a band. Now they’re on Warner Records, following up an attention-grabbing debut EP with a 14-song album that’s poised to break them worldwide. Their aesthetic is pretty simple and straightforward: Amble plays pastoral indie-folk drawing inspiration from Ireland’s natural beauty, with impressionistic and often melancholy lyrics that draw power from lead singer Robbie Cunningham’s arresting baritone voice." (No Depression). "In the studio, we’re all sitting in a circle and playing together around a microphone,” says Robbie Cunningham (lead vocals/guitar). “Basically, everything is recorded live. You can feel the energy when you get the right take. If there’s even one mistake, we’ll start over. If you listen to Reverie, you’re truly hearing who we are.” Amble’s meteoric rise is a testament to their dedication: the trio — Robbie Cunningham, Ross McNerney (mandolin/bouzouki), and Oisin (“Oh-Sheen”) McCaffrey (vocals/guitar) — only formed in late 2022 after quitting their day jobs as school teachers and a data scientist in rural Western Ireland.