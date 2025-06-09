Wednesday: Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius – Paper Flowers

We’re pleased to present this set of 15 new originals by O’Brien and Fabricius, many of them in co-written with the great Tom Paxton. A West Virginia native who burst on the scene with Colorado bluegrass group Hot Rize in the late 1970’s, O’Brien has since earned renown with a solo career built on his soulful songs, heartfelt vocals, and collaborations with everyone from Steve Earle to Steve Martin. The multi- instrumentalist started dating Kansas native Jan Fabricius in 2011. A cardiac ICU nurse and single mother, Jan grew up singing in church and school, playing mandolin and singing informally around festival campfires on weekends. Moving to Nashville in 2013, she took a crash course in the music business as tour manager and bookkeeper for Grammy winner O’Brien. It wasn’t long before she started joining him onstage, in the studio, and in the songwriting room. (Coincidentally, Tim’s sister and brother-in-law Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore have a new release this week, too!)