We have a relatively personal album from the Nigerian Afrobeat legend -- and son of the original Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti -- with this year’s release. Femi balances his signature “sweet music with a bitter message” with introspective reflections on family, life, and personal growth. Revisiting old tracks with fresh perspectives and producing entirely on his own for the first time, the album captures his journey as an artist, activist, and father.