Wednesday: Ken Pomeroy – Cruel Joke

An Oklahoma native, 22-year-old Ken Pomeroy is already receiving widespread attention and has established herself as “a new voice reviving the age-old Native Americana sound” (Teen Vogue). Anchored in her Native Cherokee heritage, Cruel Joke is a powerful collection that showcases Pomeroy’s raw songwriting and engaging voice. She is embarking on a tour with I'm With Her and Iron & Wine, making her Newport Folk Festival debut this July, and was recently seen performing in the blockbuster film Twisters and its soundtrack, and had music featured in FX/Hulu show Reservation Dogs.