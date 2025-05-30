© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Wednesday: Ken Pomeroy – Cruel Joke

By Martin Anderson
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

An Oklahoma native, 22-year-old Ken Pomeroy is already receiving widespread attention and has established herself as “a new voice reviving the age-old Native Americana sound” (Teen Vogue). Anchored in her Native Cherokee heritage, Cruel Joke is a powerful collection that showcases Pomeroy’s raw songwriting and engaging voice. She is embarking on a tour with I'm With Her and Iron & Wine, making her Newport Folk Festival debut this July, and was recently seen performing in the blockbuster film Twisters and its soundtrack, and had music featured in FX/Hulu show Reservation Dogs.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
