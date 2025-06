The Akron, Ohio band led by Ryan Humbert is back with their 4th album. They’re already known for their Western Swing and honky-tonk flavors of country music, but this might be their most expansive album yet, bringing Vince Gill, Logan Ledger, and Sam Bush in to join them. “This might sound more like us than any of our other records,” Humbert says of this version of their “Red Dirt Americana” sound. “It feels like the beginning of a new chapter.”