Wednesday: David Lowery – Fathers, Sons and Brothers

One of the more defining indie-rock/alt-country voices of the ‘90s and adjacent decades spent the better part of five years (including the Covid era) recording this 28-songs solo album, and it plays like a most revealing autobiography. As Big Takeover Exclusives has written, “He’s been writing songs about people on the fringe for damn near a lifetime. 40+ years of detailing the idiosyncrasies of outcasts, losers, freaks and outliers in society in his two acclaimed, if not totally different, bands – Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven. David Lowery, chief singer-songwriter and frontman from the aforementioned bands, is now taking a much different approach to his songwriting and is singing about something he’s really never dug that deep into – himself.” The album will be released on Friday May 30th: the very day he returns to Studio B! Live session just past 11am.