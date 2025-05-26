Tuesday: Little Feat – Strike Up the Band

How can a band last for some 56 years and keep its legacy so strong? By maintaining its identifiable groove and sound, and by doing so while evolving with different members over the years. Such is the case with Little Feat, formed by Lowell George, Bill Payne, Richie Hayward, and Roy Estrada back in 1969. This is the group’s first record to feature lead vocal performances from their newest members Scott Sharrard (guitar/vocals) and Tony Leone (drums/vocals) alongside Payne (keys/vocals), Kenny Gradney (bass), Sam Clayton (percussion/vocals), and Fred Tackett (guitar/mandolin). Recorded in Nashville, TN at the infamous Blackbird Studios, the album was co-produced by Bill Payne and Vance Powell (Phish, Chris Stapleton, Jack White) and features guest appearances by Molly Tuttle, Larkin Poe, and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams. FYI they’ll be at PNC Pavilion in CLT on October 18th, with the Tedeschi Trucks Band.