Thursday: Connie Francis – “Pretty Little Baby”

We’re breaking from our usual album-oriented format to do something we haven’t done before: different versions of the same oldie! This 1962 song is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, captivating a new generation of listeners around the world with its infectious, lilting melody and wholesome lyrics of a bygone era, thanks to it now being streamed in multiple languages. The song, which wasn’t a big hit for the then-23-year-old Francis, has become a viral sensation 63 years after it was first released, with millions of TikTokers lip synching to the timeless track while showing off stylish, often retro, outfits and using it to soundtrack videos of their babies, kids, pets, and more over the past few weeks. It is currently averaging 600K+ daily creates on TikTok, and has received more than 14 million streams globally in the last week. The song was originally released as the B-side to the single “I’m Gonna Be Warm This Winter” in the U.K., Norway, India, Denmark and South Africa, among other countries. Tune in as we spin three of these versions on Thursday. By the way, in other news on this date in 1962: In a runoff in the primary election for the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Alabama, segregationist and circuit judge George Wallace defeated state senator Ryan DeGraffenried, Sr. Also, stock prices fell worldwide in the largest one-day decline since the Great Depression. Heavy sales were registered in New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, Frankfurt and Zurich.