Thursday: Jeremy Garrett – Storm Mountain

June 27th sees the release of this release from the innovative fiddle player for the Infamous Stringdusters. We thought we’d debut it on May 22nd in anticipation of our live interview with the Stringdusters, Thursday around 4pm from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Mill Spring where they play that evening. This is Garrett’s 8th studio album but his first release with the Stringdusters’ Americana Vibes Record label. Garrett’s collaborators on the record included banjo player Ryan Cavanagh, guitarist Chris Luquette, singer Lindsay, songwriting partner Josh Shilling, fiddle players Luke Bulla and Casey Driessen, bassist Travis Anderson, and Stringdusters colleague Andy Hall on Resophonic guitar/dobro. Garrett recorded the album in a one-room studio outside of Fort Collins, CO, at the foothills of the mountains, before adding his parts at his own Storm Mountain home studio, where he lives off the grid.