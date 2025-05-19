© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Monday: Hogslop String Band – Down the Road

By Martin Anderson
Published May 19, 2025 at 8:14 AM EDT

It’s old-time string-band music with a rowdy country music twist with this fun quartet. They formed in 2009 as a pickup band for a square dance, and are made up of Kevin Martin on the fiddle, Gabriel Kelley on guitar, Daniel Binkley on banjo, and Pickle on washtub and standup bass, with special guests Sierra Ferrell and Margo Price. In addition to original tunes here, you’ll find covers of The Band, Mountain, and Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show. Hogslop has shared stages with the likes of the Avett Brothers, Lucas Nelson, Del McCoury, Charlie Louvin, Punch Brothers, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Dom Flemons.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
