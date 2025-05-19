Monday: Hogslop String Band – Down the Road

It’s old-time string-band music with a rowdy country music twist with this fun quartet. They formed in 2009 as a pickup band for a square dance, and are made up of Kevin Martin on the fiddle, Gabriel Kelley on guitar, Daniel Binkley on banjo, and Pickle on washtub and standup bass, with special guests Sierra Ferrell and Margo Price. In addition to original tunes here, you’ll find covers of The Band, Mountain, and Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show. Hogslop has shared stages with the likes of the Avett Brothers, Lucas Nelson, Del McCoury, Charlie Louvin, Punch Brothers, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Dom Flemons.