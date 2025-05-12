Wednesday: Esther Rose – Want

Rose continues on a rather autobiographical direction with these songs, and this one came at a pivotal time for her: she was exhausted and even considered leaving music before eventually getting to work on it. She quit drinking and sought therapy, as snippets of these songs started coming together. She considered different genres, ranging from electro-pop to a more subdued acoustic path, but as you’ll hear here, she decided on a rather eclectic range of an indie-rock sound.