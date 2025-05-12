© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday: Esther Rose – Want

By Martin Anderson
Published May 12, 2025 at 8:02 AM EDT

Rose continues on a rather autobiographical direction with these songs, and this one came at a pivotal time for her: she was exhausted and even considered leaving music before eventually getting to work on it. She quit drinking and sought therapy, as snippets of these songs started coming together. She considered different genres, ranging from electro-pop to a more subdued acoustic path, but as you’ll hear here, she decided on a rather eclectic range of an indie-rock sound.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson