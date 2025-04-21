© 2025 WNCW
Wednesday: ALO – Frames

By Martin Anderson
Published April 21, 2025

The four members of the Animal Liberation Orchestra – Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz on guitar, Steve Adams on bass, Zach Gill on keys, and Ezra Lipp on drums -- each take turns in the songwriting and lead-vocals spotlight with this latest fusion of rock, electronic, alt-pop, R&B, folk, dance, and funk. As the band’s website describes it, “The theme running throughout Frames is a reaction to the rapid pace in which we live our lives. Due to the overwhelming rate in which information is thrust upon us, and the figurative groups (or frames) they come in, people are constantly challenged to decide what is vital and what is not before much of it dissipates, often leaving a societal wreckage in its wake.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation.
