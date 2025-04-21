Wednesday: ALO – Frames

The four members of the Animal Liberation Orchestra – Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz on guitar, Steve Adams on bass, Zach Gill on keys, and Ezra Lipp on drums -- each take turns in the songwriting and lead-vocals spotlight with this latest fusion of rock, electronic, alt-pop, R&B, folk, dance, and funk. As the band’s website describes it, “The theme running throughout Frames is a reaction to the rapid pace in which we live our lives. Due to the overwhelming rate in which information is thrust upon us, and the figurative groups (or frames) they come in, people are constantly challenged to decide what is vital and what is not before much of it dissipates, often leaving a societal wreckage in its wake.”