Thursday: Charles Wesley Godwin – Lonely Mountain Town

Following his 2023 breakout full-length album Family Ties, comes this 7-song EP. It’s a bit more subdued and stripped down, though it’s not short on great production, or collaboration with the likes of Scott Avett on the Jason Molina song “Hammer Down”. A more prominent collaborator here is producer Al Torrence, who also contributed drums, bass, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, slide guitar, piano, Hammond B3 organ, synthesizers, Mellotron, and background vocals. Speaking of Avett Brothers, he’ll be on tour with them this month out west; he’ll also be part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival this summer, including Charlotte July 26th.