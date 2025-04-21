© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday: Ward Hayden & The Outliers

By Martin Anderson
Published April 21, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT

You say you know a bunch of songs of Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band… But do you know them played by outlaw country/Americana-rock band Ward Hayden & The Outliers? Well you will this year, as this Massachusetts act, formerly known as Girls, Guns & Glory, has plans to release TWO albums’ worth of The Boss’s songs in 2025. The two-year recording process for these 16 covers also inspired an album of original tunes, which they’ll be recording this summer. This first one includes songs like “Dancing in the Dark”, “Two Faces Have II”, and the lead-off track, “Promised Land”.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson