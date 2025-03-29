© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 4/1: The Faux Paws – No Bad Ideas

By Martin Anderson
Published March 29, 2025 at 9:10 AM EDT

Wonderful virtuosity on the fiddle, mandolin, guitar and saxophone – yes, saxophone! -- from this trio that straddles that ‘NCW-sweet-spot somewhere between old-time, Celtic, contradance, Americana and jazz. It’s Andrew Van Norstrand, Noah Van Norstrand, and Chris Miller. Check out WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick’s recent podcast on them here: https://www.wncw.org/podcast/southern-songs-and-stories They have gigs in our area in May, including Knoxville on the 3rd, Asheville on the 7th, Shelby on the 8th, and the SkunkFarm on the 9th.

