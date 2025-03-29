Thursday 4/3: Cactus Lee – Cactus Lee

Led by prolific Austin songwriter Kevin Dehan, Cactus Lee reflects a deep love for Texas country songwriters, interwoven with the bold spirit of outlaw and outsider influences. Fans of Tom T. Hall and John Prine will appreciate his/their sound and songwriting style. Bandmates here are Russell Hymowitz on bass, John Bush on percussion, and Adam Amram on drums. Then there’s accordion, saxophone, pedal steel, strings, and on one song, cowbell! As the Austin Chronicle describes it, “fuller production with some new instrumentation fills out Cactus Lee's hippie folk sound – more Gene Clark than Gene Autry, more Jackson C. Frank than Alan Jackson. Which is to say, the music is more inspired by the dirty realism of Seventies Americana-makers than country counterparts.”