Tuesday 3/25: My Morning Jacket – Is

By Martin Anderson
Published March 24, 2025 at 8:01 AM EDT

It’s the 10th album for MMJ, but for the first time, they’ve handed the reins to an outside producer, the accomplished Brendan O’Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam.) This is a solid, mostly straight-ahead rock album, getting quite positive reviews so far. As London music critics Mystic Sons writes, “There’s a tension between chaos and clarity, between abandon and control. The band leans into their psychedelic tendencies without losing sight of emotional core, each song anchored by Jim James’ lyrical introspection and unmistakable vocal glow.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
