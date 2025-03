The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble is a 9-piece heavy, instrumental funk band from San Diego, CA. Their influences are vast and include Hip Hop groups like Wu-Tang Clan and De La Soul, as well as funk and soul masters like Isaac Hayes, The Meters, and James Brown. But in reference to the name of this album, the two genres they meld together most here are funk and jazz. Dig this great new release of instrumentals, out this week via Colemine Records.