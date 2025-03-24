Monday 3/24: Sarah Siskind – Simplify

Brevard singer/songwriter Sarah Siskind has this solo, acoustic-oriented album coming out April 18th, appropriately called Simplify. It highlights well the intimacy and honesty with which she writes and sings. The North Carolina native has had covers by Alison Krauss, Wynonna, Randy Travis, Bon Iver and many others. Over 20 of her songs were featured on the hit TV series Nashville including the unofficial theme song “A Life That’s Good.” Upcoming shows for her include the Flat Rock Bistro Cinema on April 16, the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville opening for Bonnie Raitt on the 23rd, and the Purple Onion in Saluda on May 1st. And not to be overlooked: Live in Studio B on Tuesday April 29th!