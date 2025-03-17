Tuesday 3/18: Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire

The follow-up to her fourth full-length album from five years ago, 25 Trips, this new one from the mandolinist, singer and songwriter is more of an independent release, though it also includes integral collaborations with the likes of Béla Fleck, Tim O’Brien, Aoife O’Donovan, Lindsay Lou, Ronnie Bowman, and her husband Justin Moses. Sierra herself seems to admit this one marks a significant chapter of self-realization and expression for her. “[People say,] “She’s finally coming into her own” – it’s like that every chapter! But the truth is, that’s the human story at any level. You can be coming into your own your entire life. you know? It looks different at 16, and it looks different at 20, it looks different at 25, and it looks different now in my 30s.” And as March is Women’s History Month, it’s worth noting that four of the songs here – “Red Bird,” “Haven Hill,” “Spitfire,” “Lord, That’s a Long Way” – nod to the matriarchs of her musical family.