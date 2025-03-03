Tuesday 3/4: Caili O'Doherty — Bluer Than Blue: Celebrating Lil Hardin Armstrong

We're in New Orleans for Mardi Gras! Louis Armstrong's second wife, an accomplished pianist and composer in her own right, has been considered a deeply underappreciated contributor to Oliver's Creole Jazz Band and Armstrong's Hot Five. Enter pianist Caili O'Doherty, who has reinterpreted and modernized her nine compositions, written and/or recorded between the 1920s and '60s. Michael Mayo and Tahira Clayton are the vocalists, with Nicole Glover on sax and Cory Cox on drums.