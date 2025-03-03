© 2025 WNCW
Tuesday 3/4: Caili O'Doherty — Bluer Than Blue: Celebrating Lil Hardin Armstrong

By Martin Anderson
Published March 3, 2025 at 8:11 AM EST
Valued Customer

We're in New Orleans for Mardi Gras! Louis Armstrong's second wife, an accomplished pianist and composer in her own right, has been considered a deeply underappreciated contributor to Oliver's Creole Jazz Band and Armstrong's Hot Five. Enter pianist Caili O'Doherty, who has reinterpreted and modernized her nine compositions, written and/or recorded between the 1920s and '60s. Michael Mayo and Tahira Clayton are the vocalists, with Nicole Glover on sax and Cory Cox on drums.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
