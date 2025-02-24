Wednesday 2/26: Jesse Welles – Middle

Jesse Welles grew up in rural Arkansas, and picked up the guitar and songwriting at age 12. You can hear how his first loves were folk artists like Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger, as well as the folk revival artists of the ‘60s, like Joan Baez, Judy Collins, and of course Bob Dylan. Fearless, he reports from the frontlines of a divided country on the brink, addressing inequalities and injustices around us. As Rolling Stone says, “There’s nothing “middle” about Welles: he’s unflinchingly addressed hot-button topics like the war in Gaza, capitalism, and the U.S. healthcare system.” He’s been an internet sensation this past year with his solo videos on Instagram and TikTok, and we’re excited he’s now got this official, well-produced album. We also appreciate Jesse’s general desire to inspire: “If my music helps you believe you can make art, and that you should make art, there would be nothing better…Get those paints out…[and] fill up that journal."