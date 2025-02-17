Wednesday 2/19: Denison Witmer – Anything At All

Topics like bird watching, carpentry, houseplants, and hiking offer insights into bigger, existential questions about life, death, meaning, and purpose. What are we doing with the precious time we have left on this earth? Whether it’s spent making clocks, gathering berries, planting trees, or putting the kids to bed at night, these songs suggest that a life lived with thoughtfulness and care can lead to deeper joy and fulfillment. If Denison sounds reflective, it’s because he is. He says that he’s beginning to see the world that he’s leaving for his children, and wants to focus more on simple things like being a good person and caring for others. “I want to show my children how to live in a community in a meaningful way. How to filter the signal from the noise and focus on what really matters,” he explains. These ten pensive folk-pop songs were recorded and produced by Sufjan Stevens, his long-time friend and collaborator.