© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 2/18: Gary Louris – Dark Country

By Martin Anderson
Published February 17, 2025 at 7:30 AM EST

It’s the 3rd solo album from the Jayhawks frontman, with an emphasis on solo: there are a few other artists here and there, including occasional Jayhawk Stephen McCarthy (The Long Ryders) on guitars and pedal steel, and Eleanor Whitmore of The Mastersons who arranged and played the string section on one song. But it’s mostly the guitar and piano work of Louris you hear here, adding to the intimacy expressed in the songs themselves. “It is a love letter to my wife Steph, plain and simple. It was written and recorded in my little studio in our home in the mountains of Quebec. It is the most intimate and straight forward record I have ever made. Period. Just me in a room with my songs and you the listener. I am not typically an autobiographical lyricist, but these songs are as literal as can be… all directed to my love.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson