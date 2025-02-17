Thursday 2/20: Them Coulee Boys – No Fun in the Chrysalis

Coming out February 28, 2025 on Some Fun Records, this album finds the band reunited with Grammy-winner Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Kathleen Edwards, Sufjan Stevens) for their fifth album. It was recorded at The Hive Studios in their hometown of Eau Claire, WI. The songs were written by front man Soren Staff. "TCB present their material with the presence of War on Drugs and Band of Horses (“Mountains”), but with an intimacy at times of Rick Danko’s best work with The Band" (Goldmine.)