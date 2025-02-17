© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 2/20: Them Coulee Boys – No Fun in the Chrysalis

By Martin Anderson
Published February 17, 2025 at 7:33 AM EST

Coming out February 28, 2025 on Some Fun Records, this album finds the band reunited with Grammy-winner Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Kathleen Edwards, Sufjan Stevens) for their fifth album. It was recorded at The Hive Studios in their hometown of Eau Claire, WI. The songs were written by front man Soren Staff. "TCB present their material with the presence of War on Drugs and Band of Horses (“Mountains”), but with an intimacy at times of Rick Danko’s best work with The Band" (Goldmine.)

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson