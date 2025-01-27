Thursday 1/30: Big Richard – Girl Dinner

Bonnie Sims (Mandolin, Acoustic, Vocals), Eve Panning (Fiddle, Harmony Vocals), Hazel Royer (Bass, Acoustic, Vocals), and Dr. Joy Adams (Cello, Mandolin, Banjo, Fiddle, Vocals) formed this bluegrass-based Colorado quartet in 2021, and after three busy years of touring some of the most prestigious festivals, cruises and stages (plus WNCW’s Studio B!), they have now released their debut studio album. They performed one of these new songs last February: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myW2hGIeeio