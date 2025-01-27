© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Thursday 1/30: Big Richard – Girl Dinner

By Martin Anderson
Published January 27, 2025 at 8:09 AM EST

Bonnie Sims (Mandolin, Acoustic, Vocals), Eve Panning (Fiddle, Harmony Vocals), Hazel Royer (Bass, Acoustic, Vocals), and Dr. Joy Adams (Cello, Mandolin, Banjo, Fiddle, Vocals) formed this bluegrass-based Colorado quartet in 2021, and after three busy years of touring some of the most prestigious festivals, cruises and stages (plus WNCW’s Studio B!), they have now released their debut studio album. They performed one of these new songs last February: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myW2hGIeeio

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
