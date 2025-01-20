Monday 1/20: Eugenie Jones – Eugenie

This is the 6th album from jazz singer Eugenie Jones, and is released on Monday the 20th. The album was recorded in New York and Seattle, with a lineup of 16 musicians: Pianists Brandon McCune and Darrius Willrich, saxophonists Rico Jones and Alex Dugdale, and violinist Yoojin Park are just a few of the artists who contributed. Original tunes are intermixed with ones by Duke Ellington, Nina Simone, Peggy Lee, and Marvin Gaye among others. Jones also does other work in the music world: She’s a promoter and marketer, was the founder and Executive Producer at Music For A Cause, and is a volunteer board member for public radio station KNKX in Washington!

