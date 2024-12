As his publicist says, after a decade of being born, Josh Tillman is finally busy dying. Supposedly this is in reference to his time stepping out into the spotlight since his previous life as drummer for Fleet Foxes, and now coming to terms with mortality and finding spiritual contentment. Mahashmashana is Sanskrit for “great cremation ground.” Check out this 6th album of his, which includes Jonathan Wilson, Drew Erickson, Eli Thomson, and others.