© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 11/25: Chris Rosser – Worrying Boy

By Martin Anderson
Published November 22, 2024 at 3:26 PM EST

We know Chris from his work with the great trio Free Planet Radio, his rich solo work, and the many acts he’s worked with at his Hollow Reed Studio in Asheville. This new album is his fifth full-length album of original global-infused singer-songwriter material, and first in 10 years. It didn’t start out as a concept album, but there seems to be a thread throughout it of negotiating some of the heavier struggles of life and finding ways to cope with challenges while maintaining a sense of hope and a spiritual center through it all. A number of familiar local talents are on here, such as River Guerguerian, Chinobay, and Beth Wood.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson