Monday 11/25: Chris Rosser – Worrying Boy

We know Chris from his work with the great trio Free Planet Radio, his rich solo work, and the many acts he’s worked with at his Hollow Reed Studio in Asheville. This new album is his fifth full-length album of original global-infused singer-songwriter material, and first in 10 years. It didn’t start out as a concept album, but there seems to be a thread throughout it of negotiating some of the heavier struggles of life and finding ways to cope with challenges while maintaining a sense of hope and a spiritual center through it all. A number of familiar local talents are on here, such as River Guerguerian, Chinobay, and Beth Wood.