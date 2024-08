Check out this firy new release from the “Soggy Bottom Boy” and member of Alison Krauss’ Union Station, recorded at The Mother Church in Nashville, TN. “A ferocious performance”, as Bluegrass Today calls it, from Harry Clark on mandolin, Jason Davis on banjo, Gaven Largent on Dobro, and Tyminski on guitar and vocals. Great new versions of “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow, “Cumberland Gap”, “The Boy Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn”, and others.