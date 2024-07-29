Wednesday 7/31: Dr. Dog – Dr. Dog

It’s the band’s 11th record, their first since 2018’s pensive Critical Equation, and their third for We Buy Gold Records. They’re based out of Philadelphia, but singer Scott McMicken calls Asheville home nowadays. About the making of it, Scott says “There was an emphasis on creating something very soulful and live-feeling, which meant starting with all of us looking each other in the eye and connecting to the music. The idea was, ‘Let’s be loose, let’s not overthink.’ The more you can let go of that fear of being imperfect, the more you open yourself up to deeper expression.”