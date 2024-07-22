© 2024 WNCW
Monday 7/22: Billy Strings – Live Volume 1

By Martin Anderson
Published July 22, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT

Over the last few years of taking the bluegrass, jamband, and live music worlds by storm, Billy Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of The Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022, and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. Now comes his first live album release!

